2023: Group urges youth summit

A group, Concerned Nigerian Network in Diaspora, has called on Nigerians to organise a youth summit.

Its president, Ambassador James Erebuoye, made the call Friday while speaking with Blueprint Weekend in Abuja.

He said, “The expected change in Nigeria is achievable by organising a youth summit where issues bothering the country can be discussed. Nigerians can’t just sit back at home and begin to lament on social media about the poor state of the country and expect things to get better without their input.

“The situation of our country today requires the attention of every Nigerian citizen home and abroad coming together irrespective of their political party affiliations, religion or tribe to find a lasting solution to the problem.”

According to him, the 2023 presidential ambition of politicians has caused so many distractions to the development of the country in the last two years “because attention has shifted to who becomes the next president of the country.”

“The coming elections should be a peaceful process of electing the best amongst the citizens to lead the affairs of the country and not a thing of turn by turn, friendship or favouritism to please an individual or certain tribes nor religion.

“We should not play any kind of religious, tribal and sentimental politics after 50 years of the country’s independence. What we should be looking out for at the moment is the most competent candidate to move this country forward. As a matter of urgency the youth as well the women across the country should wake up now that the leadership of this country is being discussed.”

Erebuoye said Nigerians in the Diaspora were more united because there are no tribal and religious discriminations amongst them, adding that “we live together as one united people from Nigeria.”