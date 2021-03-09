2023: Group wants Bauchi governor Bala to succeed Buhari



A Socio-political group, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V) has urged the Bauchi state governor to contest for the seat of the President of Nigeria in the coming 2023 general election.



The National Coordinator of the group, Comrade, Mohammed Abubakar Jibo who made the call on Monday during the official inauguration of its EXCO, said that the country is in problem, assuring that if elected as President, Bala Mohammed will solve them.



Comrade Jibo who is also the Director General of the Group noted that the group is a metamorphosis of the coalition of civil society organizations for transparency and good governance with membership across the federation.



According to him, Governor Bala Mohammed is the only person that possesses all the qualities it takes for one to be the President of the country.

Comrade Jibo maintained that his organization arrives at the decision following wider consultation and considerations in its quest to present credible and competent to steer the country.



The group appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed to answer their calls and contest for the presidency come 2023.



He said coalition of civil society organizations being a civil society group cannot engage in pure partisan politics, hence the emergence of BAM-V to champion for Bala’s Presidency.



The DG said as he speaks in Bauchi, similar inauguration of BAM-Vs officials will take place in 35 other States