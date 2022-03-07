2023 guber: Akpan consults Akwa Ibom PDP, demands level playground for aspirants 

The senator representing Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district, Albert Bassey Akpan, has consulted the state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on his gubernatorial ambition.

Speaking during the consultation at the party’s secretariat in Uyo Monday, Akpan urged the party to provide a level playground for all aspirants to test their popularity at the forthcoming primaries of the party.

Akpan who is the current chairman, Senate Committee on Gas, advised that for the party to stand a better ground of sustaining its unity, the party’s primaries should not be manipulated for a particular candidate.

“I thank you the chairman of the party for this great opportunity. At some point, some of us were beginning to lose faith in the party but your actions in recent times have given us hope,” he said.

The governorship hopeful said he has no problem with Governor Udom Emmanuel as it was wrongly painted on social media.

“I have no problem with Gov. Udom Emmanuel. He is my leader and I believe I have demonstrated loyalty to him and God sees my heart. I can never ask anybody to insult him, but I know that there are some SAs to the governor trying to tarnish my image.

Akpan challenged other aspirants to show how many graduates from the state they have sponsored in school, adding that under six years he had sponsored 439 graduates in his constituency and beyond.