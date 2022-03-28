2023 guber: Akwa Ibom monarchs fortify Sen. Akpan with prayers

The Oku Ibom Ibibio and paramount rulers of Ibibio land under the aegis of Ifim Ibom Ibibio in Akwa Ibom, weekend, blessed and prayed for Senator Bassey Akpan to succeed in his bid to contest the 2023 governorship election.

Speaking on behalf of the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers, during a consultation visit at his palace in Ikot Ukobo, Nsit Ubium LGA, the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, stated that Sen. Akpan has a deep passion to serve the state and prayed God to grant him success.

Praying for Sen. Akpan, the royal father asked God to grant him his heart desire, while protecting him and his family.

“Bassey Albert is my son and I believe strongly that God is not an author of confusion. Whatever we want to be, it is only God that gives us the power to succeed.

“I believe nobody can change your destiny, it is only God who has such power to overturn events as he pleases.

“You are very passionate about Akwa Ibom state. I pray God to grant your heart desires according to His will.

“God is a living God and chooses at all times who He wants. Not by force or how a man thinks. He does everything according to how he designs.

“Our primary role as royal fathers is to maintain peace among the aspirants during this electoral process. This will not be done by fight, war, or force,” he said.

The monarch charged Ibibio people to change the negative attitude of denigrating, backstabbing, or running others down, adding that royal fathers are open to receiving all the aspirants.