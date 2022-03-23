2023 guber: Akwa Ibom youth group endorses Emmanuel’s preferred aspirant, Eno

A youth group, Movement for Imminent Growth (MIG), Tuesday endorsed Governor Udom Emmanuel’s anointed aspirant in Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno, ahead of 2023 governorship elections.

Speaking during the inauguration of the state executive committee of the group in Uyo, the chairman of MIG, Mr. Ezekiel Ibanga stated that the adoption became necessary after assessing the personality of the aspirant.

Ibanga said his encounter with Eno years back was a testimonial to the fact that if he becomes the next governor of the state there will be massive growth in all sectors of its economy.

“Permit me to share a little story of my encounter with our principal, Pastor Umo Eno, which has given me the confidence to convey us to support him, knowing that he is a father who has the interest of our youth at heart.

“Sometimes in 2016, while I was in search of sites to market my company’s product (Tilcor Roof) I stumbled on one of his sites at Ewet Housing Estate. After our terms, he wanted to be sure I was real and not an imposter, he made many inquiries and research about our company and me, which lead to his trip to Abuja (our head office). To shorten this story, he was convinced about his research and decided to use our products for his roofing.

“Most people would have preferred to transact in our head office since he was there already, but he never did. To encouraged me, he took the pains to come back to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, and transact through me just for me to have a percentage/reward for the job. This was indeed a big surprise to me which blew my imagination, that indeed good people still exists.”