2023 guber: Akwa Ibom youths purchase nomination form for Senator Akpan

Akwa Ibom youths under the aegis of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Youths Assembly (IESDYA) on Saturday presented a cheque of N21 million for the purchase of the governorship form to Senator Bassey Albert Akpan popularly called OBA.

Presenting the cheque to the governorship hopeful at a reception rally in Ikot Ekpene local government area, the Chairman of the assembly, Mr Uduak Isobara, assured Akpan that youths in the area have surrendered their structures to him.

He added that with confidence the people have in him, the state will continue its developmental stride from where Senator Godswill Akpabio stopped in 2015.

Also speaking, the chairman on the occasion, Sir Emem Akpabio, recalled that when the gubernatorial aspirant was the chairman of Inter-ministerial Direct Labour project under Governor Godswill Akpabio, Ikot Ekpene people felt the positive impact.

He decried the double standard by those arguing that there is no micro-zoning, when it comes to governorship, and urged them to shun deceitfulness as the formula always put in use in all political dispensation in the state.

Akpabio, who expressed happiness that Senator Akpan could identify people by their names, warned the citizens that “the man who does not know you today will not know you tomorrow.”

While addressing the youths, OBA charged them to take their destinies in their hands by making the right decisions in choosing him.

He described his aspiration as a movement to emancipate the youths from poverty, hardship and unemployment.

He said from Oruk Anam to Ukanafun and other areas rich in oil palm, his government will turn the area into a massive oil palm production belt, in the mould of Malaysia.

Similarly, Ikot Ekpene and other areas rich in raffia, he promised to revive the raffia city market, establish loan-free business clusters and set up an international market to boost the economy of the state.

Ini, Ikono and the environs blessed with mashy landmass, according to OBA, will become a rice belt, adding, “I must force prosperity on you!”

To further appreciate youths, he promised to return bursary to students in tertiary institutions, while a digital bank will be set up to collate the demographics of the unemployed.

Additionally, he promised to ensure even flow of interest-free loans to the market women.