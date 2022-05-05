2023: Guber aspirant proposes solutions to Cross River’s challenges 

Two time APC gubernatorial aspirant in Cross River state Senator John Owan Eno has stated that challenges confronting the state were simple and can be best tackled through political interface with relevant stakeholders.

Owan Eno who said this at an interactive session with the Cross River State Journalists Forum (CROSSJOF) in Abuja, noted that the crux of the state’s problems is not the debt hanging on its neck per see, but innovatively increasing its revenue base.

Senator Eno said through his numerous interactions with the Debt Management Office DMO, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FiRS) and other stakeholders during his time as a federal lawmaker at both chambers of the National Assembly, it was clear that what is needed is increasing the household earnings of Cross Riverians as catalyst for exiting the widespread poverty in the state.

“As a seasoned politician, I have come to realise that that empowering the people is key to increasing the state revenue-base and this is key in my manifesto for developing Cross River when I become governor come 2023.

“Also from my widespread interaction, it became clear that International Aids and Grants are available for this purpose which I intend to harness. All it requires is transparency and accountability which I modestly claim I am noted for in all my public service life”

The gubernatorial aspirant said the loss of oil fields by Cross River State to neighbouring Akwa Ibom is not a closed issue as it will still be revisited when he becomes governor through political interactions for solutions, as a means of shoring up the state revenue. Same would be applied to territorial loss like the Bskassi.

Senator Owan Eno also identified challenges facing the state such as inter communal clashes, diminishing peaceful co-existence and poverty as issues that will ameliorated on his priority list as governor.

On the contentious issue of zoning of the APC gubernatorial candidate to a particular Senatorial zone, the aspirant descried it as alien to the party’s constitution, more so as each of the three zones have had a shot at the governorship position, so any zone can start all over again.

Senator Eno said to do otherwise will be denying the APC of the chance of fielding its best candidate, which is needed to put a permanent stop to the PDP domination of politics in Cross River State.

“I believe with my records as a representative of the people of the state both at the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Federal Republic, I stand a good stead to govern Cross River and I need the support and cooperation of all to make this happen” the gubernatorial aspirant said.

