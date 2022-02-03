2023: Guber aspirant vows to check wastes in governance

Governorship aspirant for the Enugu State 2023 gubernatorial election, Dr. John Nwobodo, has said that one of his top priorities when elected governor would be to ensure that he completed all the abandoned projects left behind by the past administrations.

He also said that he would make sure they blocked all the leakages to ensure that there was no wastage in governance.

Nwobodo made the declaration on Thursday while addressing journalists on his intention to run.

Apart from completing existing projects, the former Enugu CNPP and IPAC chairman, further said that his administration would not strangle medium and small scale businessmen with taxation, pointing out that rather than stifle and choke them with taxes and levies, he would rather give them reprieve.

He pointed out that only the top corporate organisations and well established business ventures would be taxed in the state.

His words: “Enugu state needs good governance. When elected as the governor of the state, we’ll start by completing all abandoned projects. We shall resuscitate abandoned projects.

“Low income business people will not pay taxes. We shall scrap permits and other levies that hinder small businesses from growing,” he said.

The governorship aspirant who is running under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, promised to embark on aggressive road construction in the urban areas as well as build roads that will link the rural communities.

He said the essence is to attract rural communities to the cities and at the same decongest the cities since there would be access roads.

He equally promised to create new cities to decongest the state capital, Enugu metropolis.

Dr. Nwobodo further promised to regulate rents so that tenants do not pay through their nose and at the same promised to embark on aggressive housing so that the citizenry could get affordable and good accommodation.

The governorship aspirant said that he would bring government closer to the people so they will know that they belong.

“There is a lot more work to be done in Enugu State. We shall bring the people closer to the government. The people are not getting the benefit of governance,” he said.