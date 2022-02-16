2023 guber: Don’t mortgage your future, Iniama warns Akwa Ibom voters

One of the governorship aspirants in Akwa Ibom state, Mr James Iniama, has warned the indigenes of the state never to mortgage their future with money.

Iniama who gave the warning during an interaction with newsmen in his resident Tuesday in Uyo, said politics premised on money was nothing but a business with the financier.

He stated that his ambition to take over leadership is to ensure the people are pushed to the brighter future which the state was meant to be.

Iniama further noted that when he becomes the next governor, he will look critically into human capital development which has remained the major area of utmost importance.

There should be voter education across the country. Electorates should understand that a politician coming to shower them with money in an election is bargaining for the elective position and after the transaction you end up seeing no improvement in governance.

“My priority is to engage in human capital development. We will develop entrepreneurship. It would interest you to know that right from time, Akwa Ibom was not a civil service but a business driven state.

On the issue of urban-rural migration, Iniama, a professional surveyor noted that his government will need to prepare infrastructural road map and from there it will emphasise rural development to decongest urban areas.

He said the much talk about issue of anointed candidate cannot become a distraction to him, adding that he remains resilient and focused on his course till the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) releases timetable for the election.

