2023 Guber: Group cautions against imposition of candidates in A/Ibom

A political pressure group, Coalition of Ibom Political Groups, Abuja chapter has staged a peaceful protest at the Wadata House of the national secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), calling on the party to ensure transparency and fairness for all aspirants in Akwa Ibom in the upcoming primary election of the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

According to the chairman of the coalition, Mr. Otuekong Francis Ekanem, PDP may lose Akwa Ibom state if unpopular candidate emerges the flag bearer of the party, urging the national leadership of the party to intervene and ensure that no candidate is imposed on the people at the primaries.

“With utmost respect to our National Chairman and the National Working Committee of our great Party – PDP, we are here to publicly and humbly appeal to you to use your good office to kindly intervene in the ongoing undemocratic political development in our dear State, occasioned by the announcement, anointing of a preferred Governorship Aspirant by the State Governor as well as serial commercialization of adoption by some individuals in favour of a particular aspirant, which has generated serious political tension in the State, which may lead to destabilization of the party and thereby giving room to losing power to another political party in the forthcoming general elections.

“Again, the constitution of the People’s Democratic Party does not give anybody including the Governor of any state the powers to unilaterally announce his anointed successor and present same to the Party,” Mr. Ekanem said.

The Coalition appealed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee of the party to intervene by calling on the leader of the Party in Akwa Ibom state and the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to allow other aspirants in the race across board to freely pursue their political aspirations without intimidation.

The coalition said it is willing to support anyone who emerges the governorship candidate of the party in the state provided the process is free, fair, transparent and credible, warning that imposition will lead to protest votes against the party.

It also called on the National leadership of the PDP to checkmate the State Working Committee of the Party and ensure an enabling environment for all aspirants to enjoy a free, fair, credible, transparent, just and an acceptable process before, during and after the Party Primaries in the State.

