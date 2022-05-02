2023 guber: Kebbi youth await Nataro’s formal declaration 

Youth in Kebbi state weekend reaffirmed their unflinching support for Malam Salihu Isah Nataro in his bid to contest for the state number one seat in the 2023 general elections.

A youth leader, Comrade Abubakar Dantani, stated this while addressing some journalists shortly after observing this year’s Eid-el-fitr prayer at the NDLEA prayer ground, Birnin Kebbi.

He said the aspirant’s philanthropic manner has earned him support and cooperation of the youth as vanguards that will rally behind him when the chips are down.

He further added that, “He is influential and has influential people around him, including Ahmad Umar, the managing director, Trafiquira Oil Coy, that could make things happen.”

Abubakar noted that Salihu has plans to improve the quality of education, health, agriculture and empower the people as well as secure them for improved welfare and wellbeing.

He stressed that Nataro’s administration would place utmost priority on advancing economy of Kebbi state through the revival of small and medium scale industrial activities among others.

