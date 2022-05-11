2023 Guber: My mission is to rescue Oyo – Folarin



The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Contents, Senator Teslim Folarin, on Tuesday declared his ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in Oyo state.

Declaring his ambition at the Oyo state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Folarin said his mission was to rescue Oyo state by forming a pact with the people brokered by invaluable blueprint.

Senator Folarin disclosed that “since about three years now, Oyo state indigenes have suffered severally from a government where institutional rigidity, pervasive insecurity, policy summersaults, monumental debt and inoperable economic ideas reign supreme”.

Senator Folarin added, “As Nigerian national challenges persist, our pacesetter state is further embroiled in pervasive deprivations worsened by acute lack of vision to mitigate the effect of the crisis.

“Despite being blessed by providence with surplus human and capital resources, our people are made to live their lives, feed themselves and their families under severe hardship and excruciating frustrations occasioned by receding opportunities”.

Folarin stressed “with my robust administrative experience, unimpeded courage and strength of conviction, I am poised to invest in policies that will drive economic development, provide a sea of opportunities for the teeming populace, improve healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure so that our state can be an investment hub and preferred destination in Nigeria”.

Emphasizing that “all these will be clothed in human face by an administration that is people driven”, Senator Folarin lauded APC loyalists and members who graced the rally for matching the numerous complaints about the Makinde-led government with actions.

“The multitude of your presence at this declaration event can only be a pointer to your vote of no confidence in a political party and an administration that have jointly, severally and progressively taken our state backwards at the whims of the paddlers of our state’s boat.

Oyo state APC chairman, Hon Isaac Omodewu, expressed happiness that the three serving senators in Oyo state were now in APC, and that 11 out of the 14 Federal Constituency lawmakers are also in the fold urging the remaining three to join the APC family without further delay.

