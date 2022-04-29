2023 guber: Uba Sani picks Kaduna nomination forms

Kaduna Central District Senator Uba Sani’s bid for the next occupant of Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna received a new impetus Thursday as he obtained Governorship Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The senator was accompanied by party chieftains from Kaduna state, key political associates, friends, well wishers and teams of enthusiastic supporters.

“We were warmly received at the APC Secretariat by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Mohammed Argungu,” elated Senator Uba Sani said.

In his remarks at the brief ceremony, Uba Sani reiterated the pledge to sustain and build on the legacies of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, whom he described as innovative and resourceful man who has redefined governance through his unrivalled infrastructural and human capital development in Kaduna state. “My profound appreciation to chieftains of our party, political associates, friends and well-wishers for sparing time to accompany me to collect the forms,” Uba Sani said and called on citizens of Kaduna state to join in the “journey of consolidation and continuity.”

