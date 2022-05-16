2023: Guide parties, candidates along issue-based campaigns, NGE urges members 

Ahead of next year’s general elections, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has urged members to guide political parties and their candidates along issue-based campaigns.

The editors reaffirmed their commitment to the defence of democracy, press freedom and rounded off their town hall meeting/ capacity building training for 350 editors in six geo-political zones, during the week, with the last one in Port Harcourt.

NGE resolved not to buckle under any circumstances in its historic duty in defending and promoting the cause of democracy and press freedom in the country.

It noted that having contributed immensely to the sustenance of democracy in the country, including putting the lives of many of its members on the line – via constant harassment, brutalisation and death, its members are now more equipped and energised by the training to discharge their constitutional role of holding government accountable to people.

The professional body that commended the US Embassy in Nigeria for sponsoring the regional training workshop for 350 editors across the six geopolitical zones urged the embassy to also support step-down training for line editors and reporters.

NGE in a communiqué by its president, Mustapha Isah, and the general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, stated that “having consistently put down their lives in the defence of democracy, they have also resolved to take the gauntlet by sifting from the array of aspirants angling for the presidency, governorship, the national and state assembly elections in order to ensure that the electorate are provided with credible information to make informed choices in the democratic process.

The communique reads in part: “Editors have resolved to assist in ensuring that frivolous and unserious candidates, as well as those who have not demonstrated any leadership capacity, are weeded out from the race.

“Noting that the media thrives better under a democratic rule, the NGE stated that the media has contributed more than any section of the Nigerian society in enthroning, promoting and sustaining the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

“While other sections of the society were pummeled under military dictatorship, the media stood like the rock of Gibraltar and had the effrontery to look the military in the eye.”

