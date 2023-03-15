2023 Hajj: FCT Board begins orientation for intending pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has disclosed that it is set to conduct its first phase of education and orientation exercise for intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th March, 2023.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, disclosed that Islamic scholars have already been mobilised for the exercise scheduled to take place at the FCT Permanent Hajj camp located at Basan Jiwa, close to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

He explained that the exercise which would be conducted in phases is to enable the intending pilgrims to get enlightened on the hajj rites as well as new policies introduced for this year’s hajj by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The PRO advised intending pilgrims from the territory for this year’s hajj to participate in all programmes organised by the Board, aimed at assisting them to attain acceptable hajj.

He advised intending pilgrims, particularly the first timers, to take advantage of the exercise and enhance their Islamic knowledge on hajj rites and proper guidance to get value for their money.

He therefore warned all intending pilgrims who are yet to return their completed application forms or submit their international Passport to do so to enable the Board commence the process of their travel documents.

Similarly, the statement called on those intending pilgrims who have missed last year’s hajj to update their documentation with the Board while those who deposited less than the minimum N2.5 million have been requested to top up their deposit to book a seat for the 2023 hajj exercise.

The statement disclosed that only intending pilgrims who deposited up to the minimum threshold of N2.5 million and above would be shortlisted for this year’s hajj from the FCT before the release of the actual Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

