2023: High cost of nomination forms plot against youth – LP 

Ahead of the 2023 General Elections, the national publicity secretary of Labour Party, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, has condemned the high cost of nomination forms for aspirants contesting for elective positions under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying it is a deliberate attempt to shut out the youth constituents.

Arabambi, in a press statement made available to Blueprint Sunday, in Abeokuta, lambasted the two major political parties for coming out publicly to place as much as N40 million and N20 million respectively on nomination forms.

“This tendency with the two – in one APC and PDP political parties has remained the same manipulative and primitive practice that have reserved and have sustained electoral monopoly for their recurring and ever leading deceitful frighteningly rich political Goliaths.

“Of course, to every citizen who are well informed in the two – in – one APC and PDP political party shared official policy of excluding the not rich citizens from the electoral process, it won’t come as a surprise that these political parties came out to publicly place as much as N40 million and N20m on nomination forms.

“Labour Party in a clear language condemns the very exorbitant cost of nomination forms in APC and PDP that targets the perpetual exclusion of the youth and but exclusively preserved for the rich in the build up for the 2023 election,” Arabambi stated.

He added that making nomination forms cost beyond the reach of the not rich professionals, the youth, the women smells of extortion attitude, adding that besides being very undemocratic, it is insensitive.