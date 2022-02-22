2023: How I’ll fix Nigeria, generate N900trn IGR annually – Dallas





A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ikechukwu Dallas Chima, has stated that his Arise Project has the capacity to launch Nigeria into one of the best economies of the world.

According to Dallas in an exclusive interview with Blueprint, his agricultural programme code named PF Project would create 240 million jobs annually which would yield an annual revenue of N500 trillion.

The Abia state born businessman, born in 1982 noted that anybody aspiring for president who is unable to create 240 million jobs per year is not fit to be leader, saying his administration targets an annual Internally Generated Revenue of N9000 trillion annually.

“There is a project, which we have designed in Agriculture which we call PF Project. This programme is going to create 240 million jobs and generate N500 trillion for this country annually. At the moment, the country is struggling to fund our budget of less than N20 trillion. Nigeria must arise when we come to power 2023. We are going to generate N900 trillion for the country annually,” he said.

Asked whether he possesses the financial wherewithal to prosecute a presidential contest, especially at the primary election stage, the Abia state born politician said, “First of all, governance is not all about money, but about preparation. I’m a servant leader, that’s my political principle.

“I did not wake up from sleep to say I want to contest for president. It’s a 20- years plan. Since 2003, I have been developing myself; I have travelled round the 774 local governments areas of this country. There is no local government area you will mention that I will not mention one or two landmarks that are there.”

He noted that “One of the challenges we have in this country is that we have leaders who don’t understand the need to have connections with the grassroots. You can’t lead a country as big and large as Nigeria without having a connection with the grassroots.

“The grassroots is the nucleus of governance of any society. The people at the grassroots are the ones that have in dept knowledge of the society. I have been interacting with the people at the grassroots for 20 years now.”

The presidential hopeful was certain that all APC gladiators like Bola Tinubu, Rochas Okorocha, Yemi Osinbajo among others gunning for the position would step down for him to emerge as the flag bearer of the

party.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Rochas Okorocha or Rotimi Amaechi, Yemi Osinbajo; these are persons who have been in the scene for so long. Nigerians need a fresh wine,” he said.