2023: How Kwankwaso emerged NNPP presidential candidate

A former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Wednesday emerged as the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, for the 2023 presidential elections.

Kwankwaso, who was a sole aspirant, emerged by affirmation through a voice by delegates at the party’s National Convention held Wednesday at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech, the former Defence Minister appreciated all those who dropped their presidential aspirations for him and the delegates that elected him.

He said that he would do whatever mattered to ensure the success of NNPP and its candidates for various elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “Our party is so lucky, having young men and women with integrity contesting various positions in 2023

“While congratulating all of us, I want to urge Nigerians to vote for NNPP,

He added that NNPP stood for peace, unity, stability and development of Nigeria.

He urged the delegates and party members not to go back home and sleep but to keep convincing eligible voters across all ethic groups and religions to vote for NNPP in the 2023 general elections.

The former senator, who had earlier pledged that when elected, his administration would carry citizens along without favour on ethnicity or religion bias, also promised that his administration would provide necessary infrastructure for the development of Nigeria.

He said, “Our government will ensure that adequate roads are provided, ensure that trains are working.

“We are going to improve the aviation industry to make it more effective and affordable so that many people as possible can travel either by road by water or by air in this country,” he said.

He urged all party members and supporters to register and get their Permanent Voter Cards before the suspension of registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by June 30, to enable them vote in 2023 general elections.

“Don’t just say that you are supporting NNPP without getting your PVC, go and register with INEC.

“Ensure that your family members, your friends and everyone around you register and vote.”

In his remarks, the former Governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau, described the convention as a moment of change for Nigeria.

According to him, “This is a moment of change for our youths and women. Change for our economy and change for the nation.

“Nigeria is a potentially great nation. What we need is a purposeful and committed leadership.

“We need a leadership that will give sense of belonging to every citizen and entire ethnics of the country.”

