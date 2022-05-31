2023: How Peter Obi emerged Labour party presidential flag bearer 

Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, Monday, emerged the Labour Party (LP) presidential flag bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

The governorship primary election was conducted amidst tight security at Orchid Hotel, Asaba, Delta state.

The returning officer, Mr. Abdullayi Usman, declared Mr Obi winner in the presidential delegates primary election.

Mr. Obi was returned unopposed in the primary election, three aspirants; Prof. Pat Utomi, America based Nigerian nurse, Mr. Joseph Faduri and Mrs. Olufolahan Olubusola Emmanuel stepped down for him.

According to Obi in a post-victory speech: “I left in Diamond Bank of Nigeria $50 million and N12 billion. I left in Fidelity Bank $56 million and N12 billion. They are banks in Nigeria; you can go and verify. Since I left office as governor of Anambra state, the state has not bought me pure water.

“Let me tell you, I have got a simple mission – Nigeria is not a productive country. I just want to remove it from consumption, from sharing to production. If you listen carefully, you hear people talk about 100 million Nigerians living in poverty.

“Why do we have insecurity as a problem? The number one to fight insecurity is to pull people out of poverty. When you have over 20 million out of school, then we have a problem, we will invest in education.

“The reason we don’t have power in Nigeria is because our leaders have chosen not to do so. The first time this country borrowed money in September 1964 was when Tafawa Balewa wrote the World Bank for $82 million to build the Kainji Dam. And he said it then that he was applying to build the facility, 760 megawatts of electricity for the growth of the country. 58 years after, we are still struggling with 4,000 megawatts.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

