2023: How presidential polls ‘ll be won and lost – Primate Ezeanyache

Primate Belonwu Ezeanyache, founder of Sword of Life Ministries, in 2015, predicted the second coming of Muhammadu Buhari as President. Prior to this, he had made other predictions published in the national dailies which came to pass. In this interview with EMEKA NZE, he discloses that the ongoing electoral process will witness disruption and a man named ‘Elrufai’ will emerge as Nigeria’s next President.

Apart from your ministry, you are the National President, Anti Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Child and Drug Abuse Initiative. Are you or your NGO involved in politics?

The NGO is a purely a non political organization. So we don’t mix it up with politics. It’s purely a security NGO. I, personally, am not a politician and I don’t belong to any political party.

How does your ministry go about the work of God?

Well, my Ministry does not have a congregation, I don’t have a church. The ministry is all about delivering messages from God whenever it comes. It’s a kind of prayer ministry and those that may need God’s help. It’s more of a prayer ministry to assist people, to help people and also to pray for the nation.

You once predicted in 2015 that Buhari would win election and he actually won. What message do you have for Nigerians now that 2023, Nigeria’s election year is fast approaching?

Yeah, sometimes in 2017, God revealed so many things about this country which was published in the national dailies. Then I said that God revealed to me that President Muhammadu Buhari would rule Nigeria for eight years and so many other things that were said at that time. Currently, the situation of Nigeria cannot be blamed on anyone. No one should be held responsible because people are completely doing things contrary to the will of God. We don’t believe in God anymore, we don’t follow God, we go ahead of Him and that is why we are where we are now. If people will learn to follow God, then things will be much much better. Then coming to the question of 2023 election, I have very serious problem with it and I have fear for this coming election because this coming election will not produce the president of this country because among all the aspirants that have shown interest, I have not seen the man whose name was given to me and that leaves me with fear of what the election might turn out to be. In the revelation, the Holy father (God) gave me, I saw a kind if problem. That problem was not that loud (not much), it may not be loud and Nigeria will be very calm during the elections period. But there will be something before the next president will emerge who is not among the aspirants now. There will be a kind of conflict, political conflict which may attract the military to come into power. There will be something like a military coup but coup will not stand. It will start in the baracks and end in the barracks. I don’t know what you call this rope the military put across the shoulder of their unform, one is red and the other green. What do you call that rope? The people that wear that red rope by the left hand will move into action, they will attempt to take over power/government. But the people in green rope, the same military, will intervene and overpower the people with the red belt. The problem will be very serious but it’s all within the military. When the red belt military have been overpowered, then there will be a new election because I saw as God revealed me, a man’s name was mentioned with a microphone as the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari. As a matter of fact, this is the third time this message was coming to me. This message came to me towards the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term. I was a bit worried and confused because of the message of conflict I received because God told me that Buhari will be there for eight years. Then towards the first tenure which is about four years, this message came that the next president would be so so person. So I was confused since God had told me that this man will be there for eight years. Now it’s about to be four years and God is revealing to me another President. Then I now prayed, God now revealed to me that Buhari will be in the office for eight years after which the next person would be that name that was given to me. Now politically, I don’t know what is going on but my fear is that the key to the presidency or to the office of Mr President and Commander in Chief of the Armed forces is still in the North. Why I said the key is still in the north is because of the name that was given to me. So most of these people you see now hovering around that office, aspiring and making declarations, some of them may end up in prison, some of them will die, some of them may run away on exile before the president will emerge.

I think it will be proper to let our readers know the name that was revealed to you because all along you have spoken without mentioning his/her name. Isn’t it?

Yes. Since this thing is about revelation, I withheld the name for all these years because I don’t want conflict and I don’t want people to be asking too many questions when it’s not time. But now that it’s time, I will say it. The name that was mentioned to me with a microphone as the next president is El’Rufai. I don’t know which of the El’Rufai, I don’t know how many El’Rufais we have who are in politics now and the man I know as El’Rufai who is the present governor of Kaduna state has not shown any interest in the coming political contest. He has not declared that he is going to run but at the end of the day, the person that is going to sit there as the president of Nigeria and stay for more than a year must have that name.

How will he emerge?

The kind of government formation is that this elections that we are about to hold will not produce the president. I will not exceed what was shown to me. Definitely, from what i saw, there will be some kind of interim government that will elect a new president and that’s the only president that would rule this country successfully.

Who will rule Nigeria successfully the interim person or …?

Cuts in …The one that was shown to me, not the interim person. The interim person will not last. The interim will come in and conduct a fresh election and the name that was given to me will be the next president. The name that was announced is ‘The Next President’. There may be an interim government which has nothing to do with the name that was revealed to me. This name El’Rufai is the name that will finally emerge as the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

By inference are you saying that this electoral process in place now will not get Nigeria anywhere?

The hand of God is not there. It will not lead to anywhere, it’s just about human knowledge which will not work. I do not know whether there’s anybody who has picked the nomination form that bears the name El’Rufai. If there is, then we have to look that direction too because what I’m concerned so much about is that name that was given to me as the next president. Buhari will actually hand over but it may not be so soon as we are looking at it.

Are you saying that Buhari will not hand over in May 29 next year?

Yes because there’s a conflict, there will be a very serious conflict. What I actually saw was a military man in uniform with that red belt riding a very strong power bike and flew, clasing in a pillar, fell back, then the people in green belt took over the ground. Then the next thing I heard is “the next president of Nigeria is Elrufai.”

This is a bit confusing

(Interjects …) Yes the way of God is quite different from the way of man. It’s not today, we started publishing revelations from 1991 and my first publication was between Abiola and IBB when God revealed to me to tell Chief MKO Abiola not to venture into politics, that if he did, he would win but it would not be given to him and in the process, he’s going to die in prison. That was how it was written and the person that published that article was Umoh James Umoh, one time editor of Daily times.Since then, I have been having revelations and making them public through the media. When it was revealed to me that Her Excellency Mrs Stella Obasanjo should not involve herself in mundane things otherwise she would die in the process.That message was published in Daily Star by Ude Ejikeme then in Enugu. This is just to mention a few.

In the interview you granted to Blueprint in 2017 where you said Buhari would defeat Atiku and do a second term, you also said Buhari was a gift to Nigerians, with the present situation in the country, can you say you Buhari has been truly a gift to Nigeria?

I so much believe in that prophecy that Buhari is a gift to Nigeria. It is not my statement but it was what was shown to me. The fact is that I don’t want to be involved in political statements. People may not appreciate him, people may not be living flamboyantly but I’ll still tell you that President Buhari was chosen by God as a blessing. If you go through my revelation dated September 2011, on page 8 of Champion newspaper, which says ‘Former military leaders will not rule Nigeria again’. If you read it carefully where it talked about bomb blast, you realise that if God had not chosen President Buhari, by now Nigeria would have been in a very serious war. We would have been fighting a serious war in this country. But he chose him to subdue what could have likely destroyed this nation. So what we see now under Buhari is very very minimal compared to what would have come upon this country if Buhari was not the president because the way of God is quite different from the ways of men.

