2023: How Wike lost to Okowa as Atiku’s running mate

About two weeks after the horse-trading and intense politicking that trailed the outcome of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party’s presidential candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar announced Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Before his announcement, the contenders were Okowa, Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike and Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Also, the PDP Advisory Committee, led by Deputy National Chairman (North) Umar Damagum, had Tuesday unanimously agreed and recommended Wike as Atiku’s running mate.

Though the national leadership of the party denied it, multiple sources within the party organs reaffirmed that Wike was recommended but that Atiku had the right to pick anyone he could work with.

Why I settled for Okowa – Atiku

Unveiling Okowa as his running mate in Abuja, Wazirin Adamawa said he settled for the Delta state governor because he symbolised the imperative of reuniting the country.

Atiku stressed that party unity was critical not only to prosecute a winning campaign, but also to provide good governance that the country seriously deserves.

Explaining how he arrived at the decision, the former Vice President said: “I held wide consultations with various stakeholders in our party including our Governors, National Working Committee, Board of Trustees, and other leaders to seek their inputs and their wisdom.

“In these consultations, I made clear that my running mate would have the potential to succeed me at a moment’s notice, that is, a President-in-waiting.

“In other words, the person must have the qualities to be President. The person must have an appreciation of the deep rot which our country has been put into by the rudderless APC government; understands the great suffering that most of our people are going through and the urgency of relieving them of that suffering; understand the critical importance of economic growth and development to provide our young people with jobs, hope, and a pathway to wealth.

“The person must appreciate the critical importance of education in the development of modern societies so we can prepare our young people to be able to compete in the increasingly competitive and globalised world.

“My running mate must understand that without security, the development will be very difficult because local and foreign investors who have been scared away already, would not return to invest in our economy. Thus, my running mate will be a person who will stand by me as I confront the frightening level of insecurity in our land.

“Today in Nigeria, we face huge challenges which leave us little room for drama. We have to win the elections and get to work immediately. My running mate has to be ready to start working with me, from day one, in addressing our country’s challenges. Nigerians will not accept anything less.

“It is a difficult decision that I am called upon to take. But, as someone hoping to lead a complex country such as ours, tough and difficult decisions would remain a part of my everyday life.

“Let me, therefore, start this momentous journey with a crucial decision about who, among the eminently qualified shortlist, would be my Running Mate.

“Accordingly, let me state that the person I have chosen as my Running Mate possesses all those identified qualities. He personifies not only the seriousness the current moment represents for our country but also the future that our young people yearn for and deserve.

“I know that he will not only add excitement to our already energized ticket and campaign but will also help to bring focus, discipline and stability to our government, come 2023.”

Atiku has solution to nation’s problem – Okowa

In his acceptance speech, Governor Okowa thanked the party leadership for the opportunity, saying Atiku has the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

Okowa expressed the hope that the PDP-led government would begin the rebuilding process of the nation right from May 29, 2023.

He said: “Mr. President in waiting, I must truly thank you for finding me worthy to be on this ticket. I do know that it was a very tough decision, even as you have spoken this afternoon. But I thank God that amongst my very qualified colleagues, even those more qualified than myself, I found favour and I’m here today as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

“While thanking you, I do understand that it’s a great work that is ahead of us. By the special grace of God, we will work hard to ensure victory for the party. There is no doubt that there is great work ahead of every one of us. The building back process is going to be collective and we’re trusting that all of our team members will want to be part of that story at the end of the day.

“The story which will obviously be positive and will yield positive results will require that each one of us must support our principle as we move forth in the next few months and that at the end, we will win the elections with a landslide victory.”

How Wike lost out

Meanwhile, Blueprint’s investigation revealed reasons that worked against Wike who was highly favoured to be Atiku’s running mate.

It was exclusively gathered that many stakeholders within and outside the PDP worked against Wike’s emergence and in favour of Okowa.

A source who is a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), told Blueprint that everything changed late Wednesday night.

The source who did not want his name mentioned in print said: “Wike was almost announced as Atiku’s running mate, but everything changed when the news broke on Tuesday and after we met the candidate late Wednesday night.

“Many stakeholders believed that Wike is overbearing and may be difficult to condone. Most northern elder statesmen that are members of our party rejected Wike because of his antecedent that they perceived offensive.

“You must also remember that this Presidency we are talking about, so other stakeholders who are for obvious reasons interested in who becomes presidential candidate and running mate of the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC), cautioned Atiku, warning that Wike lacks the temperament to be Vice President.”

“Though Wike more popular, with more political clout and financial war chest, but Atiku considered other factors as observed by stakeholders and opted for Okowa,” Blueprint further learnt.

Unlike Wike, Okowa supported Atiku in the 2018 and 2022 National Convention where he emerged PDP candidate for the 2019 and 2023 elections respectively.

Okowa disciplined, not aggressive – Nwoko

In his reaction, a former House of Representatives member, Prince Ned Nwoko said Okowa was selected as Atiku’s running mate because he’s disciplined and not aggressive.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Nwoko said: “I have never been in doubt on who will be running mate to Atiku. And he didn’t disappoint us.

“We expected him to choose somebody who is disciplined, somebody who is strong, somebody who is focused, somebody who is stable, and somebody who is not aggressive. And that is what he did. So this is good for the party and Nigeria, Okowa is indeed qualified to be Atiku’s running mate.”

Wike, 6 governors conspicuously absent

At the glamourous event where Atiku unveiled Okowa, Blueprint observed the conspicuous absence of 7 out of the 13 PDP governors.

The governors’ absent wre Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo state), Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto state), Darius Ishaku (Taraba state), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa state), Samuel Ortom (Benue state) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia state).

Though, Enugu state Governor Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was at the hall before the commencement of the unveiling, he stormed out when he discovered Atiku was going to announce Okowa.

The governors, who attended are Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state.

Blueprint gathered that their absence was not unconnected to their misgivings about Atiku’s choice.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

