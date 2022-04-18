2023: How Yahaya Bello ‘ll tackle insecurity  – Hafsat Abiola

As next year’s presidential elections draw nearer, the Director-General Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, if elected, will tackle the insecurity confronting the nation.

She said like in 1993 when her father, the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) contested, Yahaya Bello’s major agenda will be security, unity and progress of Nigerians.

Hafsat Abiola, who described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, as a unified disclosed that all the six geo-political zones are represented in the current Yahaya Bello’s current cabinet in Kogi State.

The Director-General, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, who stated this on Sunday while addressing a world press conference in Abuja, explained that kidnapping is becoming attractive in Nigeria because of the lack of opportunities for the youth.

She said the incumbent Kogi state governor will give the youth opportunities that would enable them to grow in all aspects of life.

On the chances of Yahaya Bello against the likes of the former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and other aspirants who are jostling for the APC’s ticket, she said in a free and fair contest, her candidate will defeat other perceived heavyweights in the forth-coming APC primaries.

“It is good that you said heavyweights. But he will win in a free and fair contest. His chances are actually the best of the group because in a competition, it is about the voters and 60 per cent of Nigerians are under 30. I am his Director-General because I believe in him.

“There has been a groundswell in our country by young people to play a bigger role in our political affairs. You do know about the not too young to run a campaign that has been going on for a long time, which led to the President signing the Not too Young to Run Bill into law.

“Nigerian young people are ready to take more responsibilities in the governing of our affairs and this is the young people’s candidate.

“But we value and appreciate the heavyweights and those you call tested politicians, and they can be sure that if God willing, we have President Yahaya Bello come 2023, he will carry them along, he will be consulting them and seeking their counsel,” she said.