2023: I am yet to declare – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, (Dr.) Abubakar Malami, SAN, Tuesday, refuted a media report that he has declared to contest for Kebbi state governorship elections.

But while refuting the claims through a statement issued by his special assistant on media and public relations, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, the Minister said, “I have not yet declared interest to contest any elective position come 2023.”

The clarification according to Malami became necessary in view of the fabricated publication currently trending in some section of the media, saying it was false.

The statement reads partly, “The declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media.

“The report by our estimation may have emanated out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

“Also, the video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the malinformation circulated”.

The Minister however, thanked his teeming supporters and the general public for expressing their interest.

Gwandu said at the appropriate time they will hear from the horse’s mouth in full glare of the media, stakeholders, like-minds, party faithful and teeming supporters.