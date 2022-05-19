2023: I ‘ll end Tinubu’s dominance of Lagos politics – Doherty

An African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship aspirant, Dr. Funso Doherty has said enough is enough of the dominance of former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the governance of the state.



Speaking shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms Thursday in Abuja, at the party national secretariat in Abuja, he explained that the implementation of the electoral Act would surely throw up governors voted for in a free and fair election.

Doherty said the newly introduced electronic transmission of votes results as a game changer in the 2023 Lagos state governorship poll.

He faulted the widely held notion that the national leader of the ruling All progressive congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu usually decides whoever emerges Governor of the state.

He noted: “In the last governorship election in Lagos state, the incumbent governor of Lagos was elected with 700,000 votes out of one million votes cast. The registered voters in Lagos is a out 6 million votes while the population of Lagos itself is over 20 million.

” So that tells you that for every one person who stood up in the polling unit to vote, there are five people who did not vote. How does it sound like unassailable dominance to the people? People need assurance that their votes would count and they need to be encouraged to use the power of that change which is in their hands.

“We just have to realize that if the people get up tomorrow and decide , I mean if 15 to 20 percent of the electorates get up and decide to change that dominance, that dominance would stop. If you talk to the rich people, poor people , middle class and old people, young people, they are all fed up with them. The only people who are not fed up are people who are benefiting directly.

“One of the reason why people feel reluctant despite all the 6 million registered voters is the fact that they believe their votes would not count. Where alot of that problem come from is in the collation process where you have comprises and what have you. By the Grace of the Almighty God, we are hopeful and believe and we advocate that INEC implement that electronic transfer of results. It’s going to be a game changer.”

Doherty contended that Lagosians are not getting enough of what they deserve in spite the enormous resources at the disposal of successive approximations since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

He promised to offer selfless services to the people of Lagos state if elected at the poll.

He added: “In Lagos, we have had one administrations to the other even though different names since the onset of democracy in 1999.. By 2023 , it would have spanned 24 years which is a quarter of a century. This is almost the lifespan of a generation.

“When we looked at the progress made during period we say we can be more. Nations have moved from third world status to first world status. Look at Lagos with all the vast resources, look at where we are and where we ought to have been. I dare say that we have almost wasted a generation.”

