2023: I ’ll make sports the No.1 income earner in Benue – Anyam











Gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, Mr Ngutor Anyam Sunday, pledged to make sports the number one income earner in Benue during his administration if elected governor in 2023.





Ngutor also pledged to create over 20,000 sports related jobs in the state, if elected governor in 2023.





Speaking with Journalists in Makurdi, the Benue state capital Anyam said he would make no fewer than 1,000 sportsmen millionaires, through sporting activities in the state.





Anyam, a Fellow of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers also said he will improve the facilities of the three stadia in the three senatorial districts of the state.





He name them to include the Aper Aku stadium, Makurdi in Benue North-West senatorial district; Akume Atongo stadium, Katsina-Ala in Benue North-East senatorial district and Otukpo stadium in Benue South senatorial district.





He vowed to make the Aper Aku stadium in particular an international sport centre and upgrade facility that would be utilized all year round for sporting competitions, as well as make it an academy and a hub for talent hunt in Nigeria.





The aspirant who seeks to emerge as the standard flagbearer of the PDP in the state also charged the Super Eagles to bring back the African Cup of Nations to the country.

Related

No tags for this post.