2023: I ‘ll match Tinubu for APC presidential ticket if… – Orji Uzor Kalu



Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC Abia North), declared, Tuesday, in Abuja that he will be ready to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket with former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, if the party zones it to the South.

Fielding questions from journalists on 2023 Presidential contest and Tinubu’s declaration of intension, Kalu said while he has nothing against the aspiration of Tinubu, he believes that Southeast was ripe for the Presidency and that if it should be the turn of the region to produce the next President that should be him.

According to Kalu, he has all that it takes to match Tinubu grit for grit and campaign for campaign if need be for the APC ticket in 2023.

“I have all it takes to throw my hat into the ring and contest with anybody from the southern axis of the country if our party zoned its Presidential ticket to the area .

“Tinubu like any other qualified Nigerian , is isligible to run for the Nation’s number one position but those of us from the South East feel the zone should be considered in terms of zoning .

“If however is left open , I will square it up with Tinubu and any other contender grit for grit,” he said.

Tinubu had on Monday declared his ambition to take the reins of power as Nigeria’s next President; a move many believe may have foreclosed the clamour for Igbo Presidency.

Tinubu had last November visited Kalu in his Villa mansion where he intimated the federal lawmaker about his presidential ambition.