2023: I ‘ll restore security, bring back economic prosperity – Ouabunwa

The President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and PDP presidential aspirant in 2023 Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has promised to run a government that will work for every Nigerian irrespective of regional, ethnic and economic status if elected president in 2023.

He made this pledge in Yola, Adamawa state while addressing PDP exco at the state party secretariat in continuation of his consultation tours to states ahead of the 2023 general election. Ohuabunwa vowed to rescue the country and take Nigeria back to economic prosperity.

“My major focus is economic advocacy and to take Nigeria to economic prosperity the present Nigeria is not working for everybody i will run a government and a Nigeria that will work for everybody – North, South, rich, poor and everybody. We want to change the narrative and redeem the country,” he said.

According to him, he spent the greatest part of his life drawing the attention of policy makers through economic advocacy, sending proposals and blueprints for the economic prosperity of Nigeria and how to overcome the various challenges bedevilling the country but, unfortunately, his proposals have not been implemented by successive administrations in the country hence his decision to vie for president in 2023 to enable him implement this noble ideas.

Ohuabunwa further noted that, if elected president in 2023 he will give priority to four key areas, namely; security, fight poverty ,corruption and create wealth stressing that anything that need to be done will be done to secure the country and linked most of the problems confronting the country to poverty.

“Poverty is the basis of everything that is wrong in our country there are 4 things that hurts our country most I called them the 4 demons; poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity, but if you check, poverty plays a role in virtually all of them. Poverty promotes corruption, promotes injustice, promotes insecurity so I am bringing my greatest talent and experience to bear,” he said.

He expressed regret that despite the abundant human and material resources in Nigeria the country continues to retrogress due to incompetent leadership, and to the extent that even less endowed countries like Israel, Dubai among many small countries of the world have left Nigeria behind in terms of development and become reference points in the world today.

Responding Adamawa PDP state chairman, Barrister A.T Shehu, saluted the courage of the aspirant and commitments to the party, describing him as a courageous leader and the kind of person Nigeria needs now.