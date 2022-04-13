2023: I ‘ll stand by PDP arrangement if… – Peter Obi

Frontline Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi, has said he would stand by any arrangement of the party to pick its flag bearer for the 2023 poll if it’s inclusive, fair and equitable.

This was just as Obi admonished party members and Nigerians not to trade their vote for money, adding, “remember the future of your suffering children while voting and not the picture of collecting the money”.

Obi disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, Edo state Wednesday, shortly after canvassing support from the party’s delegates to actualise his presidential ambition.

The aspirant said: “For me, whatever arrangement you (PDP) do, as long as it is fair, equitable, respect for every zone, show love and inclusive, I stand by it. I believe in inclusiveness”.

According to him, “the 2023 election is not about electing somebody from the south or north; but electing somebody who has capacity.

“2023 general election is not going to be as usual; we need to elect people with capacity, track-record and competency. We need to elect people who can make sacrifice and understand good governance”.

“Today, we are in crisis, we live in a country where we wake up with sad news every day. And some people said, it is not happening in Edo or Lagos, Anambra but unless we do something, it will reach everywhere”.

“I have the capacity, track-record, and competency to lead Nigeria, I was a two term governor of Anambra state, I didn’t own gratuity, pensioners or contractors”, he added.