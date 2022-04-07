2023: I remain best for Oyo South APC senatorial ticket – Ayandele

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, has disclosed that he remained the best aspirant to be thrown up as the Oyo South Senatorial candidate for the party.

Dr Ayandele stated this in Ibadan while indicating his interest for the Oyo South senatorial candidate and the inauguration of volunteers into his support group, ‘Eruobodo 2023 Support Group’.

The APC Senatorial aspirant said the inauguration of the group was to kickstart the necessary consultation and mobilization efforts aimed at securing the nod of all the stakeholders and emerge as the standard bearer of the APC for the Oyo South Senatorial District in 2023.

“Now that INEC has instructed all registered political parties to conclude their respective primaries on or before June 3, 2022, it is imperative for us to swing into action and reach out to all relevant stakeholders within Oyo APC and Oyo South Senatorial District in particular with a view to securing their support as the best aspirant who should be thrown up as the Oyo South Senatorial candidate of our great Party in the next general election”, he said.

Dr Ayandele added, “as an experienced, passionate and patriotic son of the soil, I would deliver the good as I am well equipped to turn things round as desired.”

“You would all recall that I contested the APC governorship ticket in 2019 and despite the fact that I am from a minority zone of Ibarapa, I was able to mobilize enough support across the whole 33 local government areas in the state before I was made to sacrifice my ambition in the interest of the party”.

The APC Senatorial aspirant noted, “this time, we have weighed all options before us and the best is to aspire to be in the Senate to serve Nigeria and the good people of Oyo South Senatorial district who deserve far better than what they get at present”.

“Oyo South is the nucleus of Oyo state and there is a lot which a competent person representing the District at the Red Chamber could do to improve its fortune.”