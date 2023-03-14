2023: I remain most experienced among Oyo governorship candidates – Folarin 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, Tuesday said he remains the most experienced public administrator closest to the grassroots among the gubernatorial candidates in the state.

Senator Folarin in a statement through his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Com. YSO Olaniyi, also lashed out at the deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, over his accusations against APC leaders.

The APC governorship candidate said he is contesting governorship seat of Oyo state to holistically improve security, education sector, agricultural sector, health sector, empowerment and employment of youth and women, to grow the economy, ensure welfare of civil servants and pensioners, ensure local government autonomy, urban renewal and rural developments, clean environment, wealth creation and lots more.

He said: “With due respect to other candidates, I remain the most experienced public administrator and closest to the grassroots, having represented Oyo Central Senatorial District for three terms with verifiable track records of achievements and toured 351 wards of Oyo state on countless occasions,” he said.

The APC added, “I’ve capacity to do better than the current administration in the state led by the outgoing governor, Seyi Makinde.”

On PDP deputy national chairman’s comment on radio Senator Folarin attributed it to a frustrated politician.

“I am a democrat, civil and responsible statesman in Oyo state. I won’t respond to blackmail, propaganda and irresponsible attacks from any politician. However, I want to confirm to the people of Oyo state that Mr. Taofeek Arapaja is under intense pressure following gale of endorsements in my favour and continuous exodus hitting the ruling PDP and other opposition parties in the state,” he said.

