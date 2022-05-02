2023: I will hand over to Nigerians’ elected choice – Buhari

For the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed heads of military and other security agencies in the country to rise up to their responsibilities, go after terrorists troubling the nation and eliminate them.

The president assured of his readiness to hand over to the democratically elected president in 2023.

He said this Monday after joining other Muslims to observe the prayers at the Mambila Barracks Parade Ground, Abuja, in commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

Responding to questions after he returned to the Presidential Villa after the prayers, the President said his administration would continue to work to make the country safe for Nigerians.

Buhari said it was important to make the country safe, especially as the rains have started coming, stressing that farmers must be assured of their safety as they returned to the farms, thereby securing the country’s food production.

“We’ll continue to make the environment secure, especially when the rainy season is coming, so that farmers can go back to their farms and we wouldn’t have problem of food security.

“Heads of the services; Army, Navy, Air Force, the Inspector-General of Police and so on, are very much aware of the situation. It’s their duties to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them,” he said.

On the 2023 general elections, the President reaffirmed his commitment to free, fair and transparent process.

On who he would like to hand over to, the President said: “The person that Nigerians elect.”

In his message during the Eid prayer, the acting Chief Imam of Mambila Barracks, Dahiru Shua Mohammed, stressed the need for genuine repentance from sin by all, love for one another, forgiveness, tolerance and constant prayers to Allah as the weapon against all adversities of life.

He said extra efforts must be made in obeying the commandments of Allah and stressed the need to exercise patience at all time and maintain the competition in good deeds for humanity, nature, cooperation and brotherhood.

Special prayers were offered for an end to the various challenges bedeviling the country, peaceful 2023 elections, as well as sustainable national unity, stability and prosperity.

Sultan

In a related development, Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar III and President-General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked Nigerians to accept the winner of the presidential election in 2023 as Allah’s choice.

Abubakar, who said this in his Eid-el-Fitr Sallah message to Nigerians in Sokoto, urged politicians to allow peace to reign in the country.

“We are fully aware that the general elections in Nigeria are fast approaching. Therefore, we urge Nigerians to live peacefully with one another and ensure the belief that whoever emerged after the election period is not only our choice but the choice of the almighty Allah,” the monarch said.

He said politicians in the country “should play the game of politics with faith, love one another and ensure none of their supporters was involved in breaching peace and unity.

“Our scholars have preached a lot during the period of Ramadan, as such, we should continue to hold on to what was learnt during the period.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to ensure the best living conditions and to live peacefully with one another.”

The monarch also lauded the Sokoto government and other wealthy individuals for supporting the needy during the holy month of Ramadan.



