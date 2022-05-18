2023: I will protect your mandate if… – Atiku 

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Kaduna state delegates of People’s Democratic Party that he will protect their mandate and ensure they are not robbed again, if elected as PDP presidential candidate.

According to the PDP presidential aspirant, he won the presidential election in 2019 but was robbed by the All Progressives Congress “who used the instrument of federal government and incumbency factor”, but under no circumstance will he allow history to repeat itself again in the 2023 elections, should the party deem him fit to bear it’s flag in the presidential race.

Addressing Kaduna PDP delegates at the party secretariat on Tuesday night, Atiku begged the delegates to give him their votes again like they did in 2018, assuring that he will not disappoint them.

He promised to unite the country across the various divides, invest in education, decisively address insecurity, create employment for the teeming youths and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

“I am here to again solicit for your votes like you gave me in 2018. I won the 2019 presidential election squarely but was robbed of it, just like you people were robbed in Kaduna state using government power of incumbency, but we won’t allow a repeat of that again in 2023. I therefore appeal to you to elect correct and competent leaders.

“If I get the mandate of the party and emerge victorious in 2023, I will unite Nigerians and give every part of the country a sense of belonging. I will invest in education, decisively address insecurity and provide employment to our youths. Give me your votes and you won’t regret doing so,” he assured the delegates.

Corroborating Atiku’s position, former Governor of Kaduna state Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, and the state PDP Chairman, Hon Hassan Felix Hyet, in their separate speeches alleged that PDP won the 2019 presidential and Kaduna state governorship elections but were robbed by the ruling party.

“We agree in totality that PDP won the 2019 general elections both at the national level and in Kaduna state but we were denied victory, we pray it doesn’t repeat itself again in 2023,” Hyet said, while assuring that Kaduna state delegates will do the needful during the primaries.

