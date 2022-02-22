2023: I will run for governorship in Niger – Malagi



Blueprint Newspapers Chairman, publisher and Kaakaki Nupe, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has formally declared interest to contest for the exalted position of Governor of Niger stare in 2023.

Malagi stated this on Tuesday in Minna while responding to questions from Journalists during a visit to the Niger state secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Minna.

He said, “Yes it is true that I am aspiring to become the next governor of Niger state… Although, today I have come to the party office to identify with the platform I will use for my aspiration. My mission is not to declare my aspiration here but since you have asked the question, I want to tell you that I’m in the race to become governor of Niger stare in 2023”.

While addressing APC state, and local government leaders including other prominent stakeholders, the governorship aspirant announced the donation of 31 Sharon buses and N43 million cash for the party operations.

Niger state governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress APC, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu Malagi has donated a total of 31 Sharon buses and N43 million cash for the party operations.

He explained that the donation was aimed at strengthening the party and its operations for the betterment of members.

According to him, each of the 25 local governments got a vehicle and donation of N1 million cash, while the three zonal offices got a bus and N1 million each.

He said the party state secretariat was allocated three buses and a cash donation of N15 million.

Malagi pledged his absolute loyalty to the party, urging party members to sustain the unity of APC in Niger state and Nigeria as a whole.

He applauded governor Abubakar Sani Bello for ensuring a strong and indivisible party in the state while commending the state party Chairman Honourable Zakari Jikantoro for providing the required quality leadership which he said has ensured a strong and united party worthy of emulation in the state.

Responding, the Niger State APC chairman, Hon. Zakari Jikantoro, appreciated the kind donations by the Alhali Mohammed Idris Malagi , adding that the vehicles would go a long way the strengthening the party in the state.

He prayed for his success and Allah’s blessings for Malagi’s governorship ambition.