2023: IBBN promises voter education, urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Poised to ensure the redemption of the country from the current spiritual and political slumber, the Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), a CSO, has pledged to sensitise a new breed of Nigerians with the view to saving the country from miscarriage during the 2023 general elections.

The group, with the message against vote buying during the forthcoming general elections, said the organisation would enlighten the populace on the forthcoming general election in 2023.

In his welcome remarks at the town hall meeting in Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja, the Deputy Coordinator IBBN in FCT, Apostle (Dr.) Emmanuel Afolabi, underscored the need for people to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) and come out en-masse to vote during the election.

According to him, “For Nigeria to develop and have stable economy, we have to work together to achieve peace and unity.”

In his presentation titled “Towards 2023: the role of the citizens in the political emancipation of Nigeria,” Barrister Caleb Abutu harped on the need for voter education as a vital ingredient of the forthcoming elections.

He noted that the role of the citizens in the political emancipation of Nigeria could not be over- emphasised, urging for voter registration, which he said gives the citizens freedom and power.

He cautioned Nigerians, especially politicians, to desist from vote buying, rigging, thuggery and ballot box snatching and urged the electorate to vote wisely come February 2023 general elections.

Inaugurating the executive of IBBN, the FCT coordinator, Amb. Christ Okehie, implored the executive to key into the IBBN’s objective of raising the bar of election in 2019.

Amb. Okehie urged the IBBN to be above board in all their dealings, saying IBBN is not a political party and has no candidate for any election.

Speaking on behalf of other officials, Gwagwalada coordinator of IBBN, Rev. Chris Osakue said he has been following Nigeria’s development since 1987 but today he felt very mad owing to greed of some few individuals and promised that the executive would do their best in the discharge of their responsibilities.

