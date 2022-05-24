2023: IBBN urges Nigerians to vote wisely

A non governmental organisation, the Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), has urged its members to demonstrate transparency in dealing with all stakeholders in the next year’s general elections.

Deputy coordinator IBBN FCT chapter, Apostle (Dr.) Emmanuel Afolabi, who stated this in Abuja while urging Nigerians to vote wisely in the coming elections, underscored the need for citizens to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and come out en masse to vote during the election.

The group promised to sensitise a new breed of Nigerians without greed to save the country in 2023 general election.”

The group also preached against vote buying, saying thag organisation would “enlighten the populace on the forthcoming general election in February 2023.”

He also added that “for Nigeria to develop and have stable economy, we have to work together to achieve this.”

In his presentation entitled; “Towards 2023: The role of the Citizens in the Political Emancipation of Nigeria. Barrister Caleb Abutu tasked members on the need for voter education as a vital ingredient of any election.

Apostle Afolabi noted that the role of the citizens in the political emancipation of Nigeria could be over emphasized, urging for voter registration which gives citizens freedom and power to participate in the elections.

“He cautioned Nigerians, especially, politicians to desist from vote buying, rigging, thuggery and ballot box snatching.

Inaugurating the executive of IBBN, the FCT coordinator, Amb. Christ Okehie implored the executive to key into the IBBN’s objective of raising the bar of election in 2019.

Amb. Okehie urged the IBBN to be above board in all their dealings ” saying that the group is not a political party, while stating that IBBN has no candidate in any election.

He called on them to them to demonstrate transparency, impartiality, courage and balance in dealing with all stakeholders.

“As an umpire, our responsibility is to guarantee a level playing field for all actors” ‘he added.

The FCT coordinator further noted that managing election was not an ordinary responsibility and therefore, advised the IBBN executive Gwagwalada to familiarize themselves to achieved this goal.

Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated executives, the Gwagwalada coordinator, Rev. Chris Osakue said he had followed the development of Nigeria since 1987 but was saddened by the level of greed of some few individuals, promising that the executives would do their best in discharge of their responsibilities.

