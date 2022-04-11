2023: Igbo man as President will prevent another untold hardship – Group





The Congress for Igbo Agenda (CIA), a sociopolitical interest group, has posited that Nigerians could suffer untold hardship, hunger and injustices in the next eight years if they fail to elect someone from South East region as President in 2023 general elections.

According to the group’s founding President, Rev. Innocent Chukwudi Peace-Udochukwu, emergence of Nigerian President of Igbo extraction would be antidote to the country’s myriads of challenges including insecurity, hunger and separatists agitations.

Peace-Udochukwu, who made the call at Awka, while addressing a congress of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, argued that God favours the current demands for an Igbo man to succeed the current President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will produce the next executive President of this country because the sacred heritage of the Igbo nation and the eternal will of God are all embodied in our echoing demand. We all know deep down that an Igbo presidency would be the best, most significant investment in nation-building in our fractured and extremely divided nation since independence.

“Having a competent and proven Igbo like Peter Obi as President will permanently address and satiate the legitimate complaints of political exclusion and its attendant separatist agitations which has to a great extent turned the once peaceful Southeast region into a theatre of war, and may soon spill over to other regions. Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, as an added benefit will definitely repair some of the economic, political damage and stagnancy of the past decade.

“Nigerians must know that if we fail to get it right at this point in time that another eight or more years of hunger, killings, injustices and severe hardship is already starting us in the face but God forbid that we will not be wise enough to seize this golden opportunity to right the wrongs of the past years,” he said.

