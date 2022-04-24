2023: Igbo man as President will unify, improve Nigeria’s economy – Group





A group, Igbo Reawakening Forum (IRF), Sunday, said it was optimistic that electing an Igbo man as the next President of Nigeria would strengthen the country’s unity as well as improves her economy.

IRF, which disclosed this at the end of its monthly meeting at Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area (LGA), Anambra state, argued that Igbo people were unifiers, resourceful and strongly believed on protecting the sovereignty of the country.

Speaking through its Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Dr Nkwo Nnabuchi, IRF maintained that Igbo live at every nook and cranny of Nigeria, investing and impacting positively on the populace.

Nnabuchi, flanked by Mr Nduka Aguofia, Chief Uche Ufearoh and other leadership of the group, enjoined all sections, tribes and political parties to support an Igbo man as next President, arguing that the aspiration was also in line with equity, justice and fairness.

“At our forum today, we looked at the State of the nation with a focus on 2023. We concluded that it was the turn of Ndi Igbo to produce the next President. The South West and South South have taken their turns. The North East and North West have taken their turns. This is time for all zones to support an Igbo man.

“We consider it appropriate for equity, justice and fairness. Igbo are law abiding citizens of this country. Our people are scattered everywhere in Nigeria engaging on legitimate businesses and other services, promoting the unity and progress of Nigeria. Igbo are industrious and creative. Nigeria’s economy will improve greatly if given opportunity to serve as President,” he said.

