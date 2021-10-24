2023: Igbo preaident will unite Nigeria-Yoruba group

The Yoruba Young Professionals Network (YYPN), has called on Nigerians, especially youths and women to support a candidate of the Igbo extraction for the presidency in 2023.

According to national president of YYPN, Amb. Segun Lawal, having the president from the South East geopolitical zone of the country come 2023 will boost the unity of Nigeria.

Lawal while stressing the importance of an Igbo presidency to national unity and development,said the wak-up call cannot be overemphasized because the region that has never produced a president before will feel the sense of inclusion, especially in the wake of the incessant agitation currently going on in and around the country.





He argued that it was imperative to support the emergence of a Nigerian president of the south-east extraction in 2023 in the spirit of one Nigeria, assuring that his group was eager to support the vision of the United Better Nigeria initiative (UBIi); a national advocacy group canvassing support for the actualisation of South East Presidency in 2023.



He also pledged the group’s unwavering support for the National Coordinator, Chief (Mrs) Nkolika Mkparu Okeke as the group continue to carry out public awareness, sensitization and advocacy for a South-East Presidency.



“The Yorubas believe in one Nigeria, equity and fairness is the key to a progressive nation-state. Therefore, we urge all bonafide descendants of Oduduwa, particularly the youths to rally around and support the United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UBNi) for the actualization of a South-East Presidency come 2023.



“We also want to use this medium to call on High Chief Raymond Dokpesi to retract his inciting statement against the Igbos, noting that such utterances are capable of misleading and distorting the unity of our great country Nigeria,” he said.