2023: Igbo women throw weight behind Yahaya Bello

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, some women from the South-East geopolitical zone, have thrown their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential aspiration.

The group, under the aegis of Igbo Women Forum, boasted that it would do all within its powers, to mobilise at least 25 million votes for Bello in the 2023 presidential election.

To prove their words, the group said it would be holding “a mother of all rallies in Abuja”, to declare their support for the Governor of Kogi State.

A statement on Sunday by its President, Lady Uju Obi, revealed that, “among other qualities Governor Bello possesses, is his priority for the nation’s unity and security”.

Obi noted that, “Unlike other aspirants, Alhaji Bello has shown the capacity to quell the rising tide of terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal vices across the nation in his own state , Kogi.

“Another trait that stands out about the Kogi State Governor is his national appeal as he is loved by most Nigerians – irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnicity.

“This isn’t surprising, as Governor Bello has carried everyone along in his government, not minding the usual sentiments.”

She recalled that, despite being a devout Muslim, Christians flock the governor, perhaps the reason he built a chapel inside the government house.

At 46, she also believed that Bello would represent a paradigm shift from the era of old, tired and seemingly sick rulers.

She said, “Bello isn’t just a youth, he has proven his mettle at the highest level and will need little time to hit the ground running.”

The Igbo women, however, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forfeit the mooted idea of zoning its presidential ticket to the south.

They said, in their zone (South-East), for instance, most of the aspirants are selfish and have not done as much for the masses, like Bello has done, especially, for women and youths.

The group also vowed to rally round all the Igbo contestants, especially the delegates, to shun ethnic sentiment and support the best man for the job.

To them, Governor Bello is a God’s sent and the only man who can take Nigeria to the promised land.