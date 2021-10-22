2023: ‘Igboho hasn’t endorsed any one as mouthpiece with Presidency’

The lead counsel for the Yoruba nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), on Friday declared that “a discredited politician with disreputable pedigree in Yoruba race and a retired security officer are now pressurising” his client and his wife for endorsements on the 2023 general elections.

Alliyu, in a statement in Ibadan, said the discredited politician and the retired security officer were “planning to use Chief Igboho’s endorsement at the Presidency to justify their new found love and/or defection to APC and/or curry affection from those in power.”

He said, “Chief Sunday Adeyemo is totally apolitical with no special love and/or hatred for any political party as he has friends in all. His mass followership runs across many divides without any political and/or religious colouration.”

“It is disheartening that a discredited politician with disreputable pedigree in Yoruba race and another retired security officer are pressurising our client and his wife to give them endorsements to Yoruba Youths and the Presidency without considering his unlawful incarceration in the Republic of Benin and health issues.”