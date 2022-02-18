2023: Igbo’s inability to inspire consensus major setback

A political analyst, Mr Ahmed Nasiru, has described as a set back the inability of Igbo political elite to inspire consensus around a viable candidate ahead of 2023 presidential elections.

Nasiru, speaking on Friday in Abuja, said that there had been growing political agreement that it was only fair for the presidency to be zoned to the southeast.

According to him, even those who in principle would prefer merit to the option of zoning believe that if for no other reason than the sake of equity and fair play, someone of Igbo ethnicity be president this time.

He added that the problem remained the incapacity of the Igbo leaders to speak and agree on a candidate that would be widely accepted by the totality of Nigerians.

He called on the Igbo elite to throw their weight behind a candidate who had shown wide spread charity and benevolence, adding that such quality would curry the support of the people.

He however urged the South-Eastern people to rally support for the candidacy of Sen. Rochas Okorocha, adding that he had shown remarkable imagination and innovation in his declaration to run.

He said that Okorocha, has had a more successful run in business and entrepreneurship, stressing that he had also shown a milk of kindness in his widespread charities and beneficent foundations.

According to him, no matter what one may say, Rochas is not perfect but he has the pedigree suitable to do the job.

He however stated that after the Igbo might have served their term, all parties could then throw their doors open and allow for only the criterion of merit and suitability.