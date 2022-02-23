2023: Ikot Abasi youth leaders demand slot at Senate





Youth leaders in the Eket Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom state have demanded that the senatorial seat be zoned to Ikot Abasi federal constituency for fairness, justice, and equity.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the leader of the group, Mr. Theodore William, and obtained by Blueprint on Wednesday in Uyo.

William said although zoning arrangement was not codified in any law in existence in the state, added that the sacred convention has saved the senatorial district from political tension.

He said the new political dispensation demands Ikot Abasi to go for senate, stressing that all the three federal constituencies have taken their turns of eight years respectively.

“Historically, on the political arena, the Senate seat in this district has long taken a scared zoning pattern.

“The Senate seat had adopted a natural zoning pattern within these three federal constituencies. In 1979, senator Victor Akan of blessed memories represented the now Iron Federal Constituency at the senate during the botched 3rd republic.

“In 1992, Distinguish Senator Etang Edet Umoyo now late represented Eket Senatorial District on the term of Eket federal constituency even though the third republic was short-lived.

“At the birth of the fourth republic, the elders and leaders of Eket Senatorial District were committed and saw the need to sustain and promote the zoning pattern in the senatorial district.

“To that end, the slot for the Senate seat was zoned to Ikot Abasi federal constituency which before this time, had not had a shot and this led to the emergence of distinguish Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

“With the commencement of the new chapter of zoning, the lot falls on the turn of Ikot Abasi federal constituency to started the second round… The Eket senatorial district has openly and emphatically acknowledged,” he said.

He said as youth leaders and custodians of the conscience, safety, advancement, and prosperity of the senatorial district, they will not sit down, fold arms, and watch people throw the area into calamity.