2023: I’ll bring quality representation to Jema’a/Sanga constituency – Amos

An aspirant for Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency of Kaduna state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Dan Amos, has pledged to bring quality representative, legislative and oversight benefits to bear on his constituents if given the mandate in 2023.

Hon Amos made the pledge while declaring his aspiration to contest for the seat at the party’s offices in Kafanchan, and Gwantu, the headquarters of Jema’a and Sanga local government areas of Kaduna state.

Addressing thousands of party executives, members, supporters and friends who thronged the venues of the event, the aspirant who is a former chairman of Jema’a local government area, said the need to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people and bring development to the area informed his decision to vie for the seat.

He said he has thrown his hat in the ring with a burning desire to provide quality leadership that will take Jema’a/Sanga constituency to another level of development, in addition to bringing the dividends of democracy right to the doorsteps of the electorate.

He promised to better the lot of the people whose interest he has at heart, and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the better days are brought back again.

“I am here to solicit for your support so that, together, we can make this constituency the envy of others,” he said.

Amos also said he would fully harness the potentials of the human and material resources the constituency is endowed with, in order to achieve meaningful human and capital development.

He said the job of representing the people requires someone with capacity, commitment, credibility and experience, so that what happened in the last local government election does not repeat itself.

In his remarks, the Director General of the aspirant’s campaign organisation, Samuel Shamaki, described Amos as the right man for the job, given his impressive pedigree in politics.