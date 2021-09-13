2023: I’ll create biggest youth development centre in West Africa – Guber aspirant

A governorship aspirant in Benue state, Mr Julius Atorough, Monday said he would create the biggest Youths Development Centre in West Africa, if he is elected governor in 2023.

Speaking with journalists after he presented cash donations to the Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi Junior Tennis Club, to facilitate their participation for a tournament in the Lagos, Atorough said the centre would be used for developing skills and talents in children and youth.

He noted that Benue was full of raw talents among the youth but largely not harvested.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant said anytime the state have problems with security and youth restiveness, it has to do with the neglect youth have suffered over the years.

According to him, his six point agenda which covers, health, education and youth development, agricultural transformation, restructured Benue economy, transport and security of lives and property (HEARTS), will put the state on the right development path, if he is made governor of the state.

He said, “As far as I am concerned when I become governor of Benue state in 2023 by the grace of God, I will create the biggest youth development centre in west Africa

“And we will have every sporting activity and things like this. Kids are like the computer that is empty, it is what you feed into it that will give you back what you want. If pick them young as what the tennis club is doing now, they will become great tomorrow.

“It is not enough to put kids in school, there is so much you can do to develop Youths like engaging them in sports.

“Celina Williams did not go into any university, she simply took her carrier in tennis and the world has heard of her. She has earned tons of money. Whether, it’s sports, music, dance, acting, photography or whatever, you have to link them, and the sky will be the limit,” he added.