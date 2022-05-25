2023: I’ll defeat APC senatorial candidate in Zamfara- Bilbis

A senatorial canidate on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former minister of Information and Communication, Alhaji Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, has said he will defeat whoever the All Progressives Congress (APC) may present as its candidate at the 2023 polls.

Bilbis stated this in an interview with newsmen after he won the party primary election to represent Zamfara Central in the Senate.

“I will do everything humanly possible to ensure that the insecurity we are facing becomes history if elected as senator representing Zamfara Central come 2023,” Ikra Aliyu said.

Blueprint gathered that Alhaji Bilbis and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa are from the same Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

Alhaji Bilbis stated further that PDP in Zamfara is united and ready to participate in the general elections like any other registered political parties.

