2023: I’ll end insecurity, fuel scarcity, ASUU strike, others – SDP presidential aspirant

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, serial entrepreneur and presidential aspirant under the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has lamented many issues affecting the country, including insecurity, fuel scarcity, perennial Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, among others.

Addressing journalists Monday evening in Abuja, after his submission of Letter of Expression of Interest to the National Working Committee Committee (NWC) of the SDP, Adebayo, who is also the owner of Kaftan TV, said that the party and other platforms are working together to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023; in order to put an end to the suffering of Nigerians.

He said that Nigerian leaders deliberately ignore solutions to the country’s numerous problems as a result of greed and self-service, adding that he will change the narratives when elected president, especially as he will involve women in his government.

He said: “Nigeria has too many problems with known solutions that are never implemented. Indeed, the leaders know the solutions to our problems as a country, but they have deliberately ignored them; thereby allowing the masses to suffer unnecessarily. Of course, the solutions to our problems are known, but the leaders have been shying away from them. Nigeria requires leadership, that is why we are contesting under the platform of the SDP; to provide the desired leadership.

“There is no excuse for Nigerians to be in darkness, when they’re many alternative sources of power. For instance, you generate power in your house through solar and electric generator. Why can’t it work for the entire country? This is simply because the politicians in power don’t want it to work. This administration has negative electricity generation. However, we will fix that when we take over government.

“Also, I will resolve the lingering ASUU strike as a President. It’s a problem that can be solved. Something can be done about it to put this strike issue to a stop. Unlike in my days at the University, we now have too much money as a country, yet ASUU is on strike. So, I will ensure that the tertiary institutions are managed by academia. As long as the non-academic people continue to manage the Universities, we will continue to have problems.

“Meanwhile, I am in the SDP to win the presidential election for Nigerians. When that happens, Nigerians will see and experience quality leadership. I have confidence that with the new electoral act, the SDP and other platforms collaborating will win the presidential election.

“We are coming with fresh men and fresh ideas. The problem of Nigeria is not what we have, but how to manage it. In the past, when the resources were managed well, the country had a lot of money. Women are part of the country and will be included in my government. The problems of women are the same problems of the country. The women want jobs, security, a good society and freedom. Everyone want that, so we will provide all of them when elected in 2023.”