2023: I’ll ensure true poverty reduction, Iniama assures Akwa Ibom voters 

One of the topmost governorship aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democracy Party in Akwa Ibom state, Mr. James Iniama, has assured citizens that he is coming to rescue the state from high-level poverty.Iniama stated this while returning from Abuja Sunday at Attah International airport.

He noted that when he becomes the next governor, food sufficiency will be his major priority.

“One thing that sticks to your nostril is the level of poverty in the state. I stand before the teaming youth of Akwa Ibom state today to share with them the difficult times they are coming through economically.

“I stand with the mothers. I stand with the fatherless. I stand with all the less privileged. Poverty reduction is one of the United Nation’s goals that is so dear to me.

The governorship hopeful who is in his 60s stated that there should be serious voter’s education to enable citizens make right choices on who governs them.

“I think we endeavor to get into issues we cannot discuss constitutionally. Until a man is dead, you cannot stop him to exercise his constitutional rights. You will be disenfranchising him.

“I don’t think that is the area we should go into. Rather, my emphasis is let us engage in voters’ education. Sit down in your various groups, dissect all the aspirants and make sure that you are making a choice that will serve you. Let us not get into trivial issues.”

Iniama called on all the political parties in the country to respect the zoning formula which has been in the country for decades by zoning the presidency to the south.

“It is time for us to have that shift and have presidency shift to the South of Nigeria.

“If we want to talk about the balance of power, I will say we have had presidency coming from the Northern part of this country, it will be eight years on 29 March of next year.”He added that what will be important is not only about having a president but also the person must be a leader, servant, patriotic citizen, adding that the country needs a detribalised person and not a religious fantastic.