2023: I‘ll fix NIGERCEM in 100 days – PDP governorship aspirant

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, has said he would bring back the glory of the Nigerian Cement Industry (NIGERCEM) Nkalagu within 100 days in office if elected.





Ezeh who is an Oxford University trained entrepreneur and business man of good repute disclosed this during Ebonyi state PDP expanded State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday.







Eze explained that NigerCem would not just be revived but would serve as the driver of the industrialization policy of his administration, in order to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed Ebonyi youths.



The governorship hopeful noted that his administration would be anchored on the people, adding that he would bring back people elements to governance.



While he pledged to restore the place of Intellectuals in governance, in order to bring deep and critical thinking to governance issues in the state.







He said, “My government shall bring back the people elements to governance. The thrust of our government shall be anchored on people first.



“Issues around Niger Cement Nkalagu shall be resolved within the 1st 100 days in office. Nigercem Nkalagu shall be the driver of our Industrialization Policy.







“Our administration’s job is to get Nigercem up and in production to provide needed jobs for our people in line with our People First Focus. Our vision as a government to be anchored on three pillars, recovery, rebuilding and restoration of Ebonyi state to the original dreams of our founding fathers. This is not about selling our patrimony, never, we shall always think Ebonyi and Ebonyians first while ensuring we play to our comparative advantages.



“We shall bring deep and critical thinking back to governance issues in Ebonyi state and restore the place of Intellectuals in governance.”



“This administration built for the future, but a critical part is missing – The Human Development part. I will bring that aspect into the basket and quickly develop the state to match the dreams and vision of the present administration. Ebonyi indeed has been blessed with visionary leaders simply because our very first executive governor Distinguished Sen. Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu built a solid foundation upon which Chief Martin Elechi took off from.



“With the present challenges facing Nigeria and Ebonyi state now, Ebonyi requires a man of ideas. It takes a man who can create wealth to manage wealth.



Dr. Ezeh called on PDP to ensure that zoning is maintained in Ebonyi State noting that Ebonyi State was created as answered prayers from oppression and neglect. ‘We are one people’ he echoed. “We must do all to bring down the tension around equity and zoning.”