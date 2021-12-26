2023: I’ll focus on 9 key areas to turn around fortunes of Benue if… – Ogbu

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the 2023 elections in Benue state, Mr Patrick Ogbu, has said if elected, his administration would focus on nine key areas to turn around the fortunes of Benue.

He named such areas to including Improved revenue generation, infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, pension matters, tourism, entrepreneurship and security.

Interacting with journalists Sunday in Makurdi, the former Board Chairman of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), acknowledged the efforts of past and present governors of the state, and promised to build on those foundations already laid by them to take Benue to greater heights.

“I hold it as serious duty to the people of Benue State to pursue with a passion and zeal, relentlessly and diligently those well-structured foundations provided on governance issues for economic rejuvenation.

“So when given governor of Benue State in 2023, I will bring on board policies to improve agricultural which is the mainstay of the Benue economy and enhance revenue generation.

“I will also repositioning the educational sector, reform the healthcare for improved medical delivery, embark on infrastructural development, environmental beautification, industry and investment expansion, as well as social development and advancement in tourism exploitation.”

Ogbu however stated that he would review some of the policies of the present and past administrations that need to be reviewed to enable him achieve his vision for the state.

The aspirant who is from Benue South senatorial district popularly called zone C, also appealed to people from Benue North East (zones A) and Benue South West (zone B), to allow their kinsmen from Benue South Senatorial District to fulfill their dreams and aspiration of governing the state.

He noted that since the creation of the state, governorship of the state has been rotating between Zones A and B and it would be only right if zone C is also allowed the opportunity to occupy the Benue number one seat.

