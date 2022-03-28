2023: I’ll focus on human capital development, employment, says Gwamna

A frontline governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, Saturday, said he would focus on human capital development and youth employment if elected governor of the state in 2023.

A statement by Gwamna’s media aide Ibrahim Sani Shawai, he disclosed this to journalists in Dukku community during a stakeholders engagement.

According to him, the need for human capital development through massive investment remains the key to economic prosperity for any state or country.

”As an economist, I can tell you that no nation attains sustainable economic growth without developing the human resources necessary to drive such growth. How we develop and utilise human capital is vital to economic productivity and growth”

Gwamna who is also the Sardaunan Gombe said “the most critical assets of any state is her people; this will be my priority because poor investment in human capital will deepen poverty and result to low productivity; this is what we by Allah’s Grace hope to change”

To achieve this, “I will focus on education and healthcare which are key to measuring the development of human capital of any state, Gwamna added.

Part of the education will be focused on skills acquisition for youths which will empower them with the know-how to be self-reliant.

“We will also invest massively in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to empower women in the state and help them grow their businesses and trigger economic prosperity for Gombe State,” he assured.